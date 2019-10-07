$23.53 Million in Sales Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) will post $23.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the highest is $23.56 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $21.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $92.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.57 million to $92.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $98.90 million, with estimates ranging from $98.44 million to $99.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFLT. BidaskClub lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $285,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,400 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 59,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,869,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 270,417 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 118.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 82,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,825 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.39. 45,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,825. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 107.55%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

