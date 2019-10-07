$23.00 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post sales of $23.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.89 million to $24.10 million. Conifer reported sales of $24.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $93.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.15 million to $95.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $95.85 million, with estimates ranging from $87.09 million to $104.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million.

CNFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Conifer stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 39 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Conifer has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Conifer news, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc acquired 193,269 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $724,758.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,770,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala acquired 93,233 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $349,623.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

