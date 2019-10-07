$152.12 Million in Sales Expected for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $152.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.28 million to $154.00 million. Healthequity posted sales of $70.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year sales of $516.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.69 million to $520.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $813.21 million, with estimates ranging from $792.11 million to $835.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Healthequity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded Healthequity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $79.00 price target on Healthequity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.54. 444,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,530. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 22.98 and a quick ratio of 22.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29.

In other Healthequity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler bought 10,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,987,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,899 shares of company stock worth $2,711,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

