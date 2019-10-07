$116.16 Million in Sales Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will announce sales of $116.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.28 million and the highest is $116.66 million. Habit Restaurants reported sales of $104.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full-year sales of $464.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.16 million to $464.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $501.82 million, with estimates ranging from $497.29 million to $504.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HABT. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Habit Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 185,157 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Habit Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 82,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 934,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HABT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.39. 217,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14. Habit Restaurants has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $219.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

