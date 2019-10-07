$10.83 Million in Sales Expected for Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will post $10.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.28 million to $11.47 million. Shotspotter posted sales of $9.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year sales of $42.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $43.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.97 million, with estimates ranging from $52.60 million to $61.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,353. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $248.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 22,700.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 6,426.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shotspotter by 3.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

