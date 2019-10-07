$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.92.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,500.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 414,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,382,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,233,491.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.93. 745,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,334. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $120.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

