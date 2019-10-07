$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $9.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.97. 10,265,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,495,629. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.09. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

