-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted earnings per share of ($2.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $72.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2096.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWPH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $239.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.20.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $70,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,724 shares of company stock worth $248,141. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,837.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,589,000 after purchasing an additional 635,895 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,346,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,778,000 after purchasing an additional 338,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,564.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 316,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,419,000 after buying an additional 297,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,687,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWPH traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.69. 1,232,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,694. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average of $161.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

