$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of H stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.34. 339,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $291,387.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,912. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 90.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.