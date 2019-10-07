$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of H stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.34. 339,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $291,387.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,912. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 90.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.