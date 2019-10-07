$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Encana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Encana posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Encana will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encana.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Encana from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Shares of NYSE ECA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. 20,579,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,078,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.98. Encana has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

In other news, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 25,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Gordon Shaw acquired 16,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $133,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $276,200 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECA. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Encana by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,195,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Encana by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,383,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Encana by 13,689.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,666,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581,600 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Encana by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 50,296,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Encana by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,775,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871,376 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

