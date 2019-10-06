Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $603,697.00 and $13,785.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00192350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.01035384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090885 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,022,016 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.