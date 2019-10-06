Zetacoin Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $233,316.00 and $11,175.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,004.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $223.27 or 0.02791984 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00430662 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021212 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000567 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,376,178 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.