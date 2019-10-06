Zebi Market Capitalization Achieves $804,275.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Koinex, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $804,275.00 and approximately $89,840.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 388,151,877 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, IDEX, OKEx, DDEX, LATOKEN, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

