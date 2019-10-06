Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to “Buy”

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RingCentral, Inc. provides solutions for business communications primarily in the United States. The Company’s products include RingCentral Office, RingCentral Mobile and RingCentral Fax. It provides solutions such as auto-receptionist, flexible extension structure, multiple voicemail boxes, smart call routing, business answering rules, extension dialing, call transfers and elegant integration with Smartphones. RingCentral, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on RingCentral from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on RingCentral to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Shares of RNG traded up $35.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,203,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,652. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $169.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,082.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.41.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Vaibhav Agarwal sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $82,567.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,269.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $264,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,347.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,417 shares of company stock valued at $54,799,686 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,704,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,944,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,385,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,135,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,222,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

