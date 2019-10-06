Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo, the Array acquisition and the pending merger of Upjohn unit with Mylan, if successful, will make Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines. The smaller Pfizer should see better revenue growth as the Lyrica LOE cliff will go away. Pfizer expects continued strong growth of key brands like Ibrance and Eliquis and biosimilars to drive sales in the second half. Pfizer is also strengthening its pipeline and hopes to launch new innovative medicines in the next five years, which can drive long-term growth. However, currency headwinds, weak sales in the sterile injectables portfolio, pricing pressure and some recent negative product developments for Prevnar and Xeljanz, are top-line headwinds. Shares have underperformed the industry this year so far. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.93. 16,982,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,186,418. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,972,000 after buying an additional 1,071,897 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 868,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

