Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $30.79. 143,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $37.59.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett acquired 1,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $28,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

