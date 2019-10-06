Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:SBT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBT. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 30.6% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 563,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 224.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

