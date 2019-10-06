Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.51. 3,822,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,617. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,600.00. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $295,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 604,816 shares of company stock worth $27,708,530 in the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,972,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,655,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after buying an additional 3,359,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

