Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

PEI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Shares of PEI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,291. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.44). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.56%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Pizzi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,171.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard I. Korman bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,288.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $286,076. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 44.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,096 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

