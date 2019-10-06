Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

EIDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

EIDX traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. 238,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.89 and a current ratio of 20.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of -1.05.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $1,496,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1,868.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 551,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

