Zacks Investment Research Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

CDNA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 630,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,318. CareDx has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a negative net margin of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. Analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CareDx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of CareDx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $2,365,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CareDx by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

