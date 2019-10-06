Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BL. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of BL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,218. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -182.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Blackline has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $56.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Blackline had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 49.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 35.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Blackline in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Blackline by 60.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Blackline by 5.0% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,068,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,217,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

