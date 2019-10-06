Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Safehold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Safehold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.59. 99,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,373. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. Safehold has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $34.14.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 32.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $467,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 492,339 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,309. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 83.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 49.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

