Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Hold

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

CHRS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ CHRS traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.94. Coherus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,717 shares of company stock worth $420,546 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 656,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

