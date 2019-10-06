Zacks: Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $21.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Erytech Pharma an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERYP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Erytech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ ERYP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $75.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Erytech Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

