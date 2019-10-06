Zacks: Brokerages Expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will report sales of $59.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $60.31 billion. UnitedHealth Group posted sales of $56.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $241.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.49 billion to $242.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $258.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $254.56 billion to $263.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.65.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,236. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

