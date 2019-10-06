Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Brokerages expect Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.73). Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,161. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.53%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total transaction of $269,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,810 shares of company stock worth $86,961,210 in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

