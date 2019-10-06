Zacks: Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other Science Applications International news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $864,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,488.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Science Applications International by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,605,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,022 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.56. 238,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.28. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

