Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.12. Rosehill Resources posted earnings of $3.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.94). Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 88.56%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROSE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rosehill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

In related news, Director Harry Quarls acquired 25,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,117.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,300 shares of company stock worth $62,595 and have sold 4,781 shares worth $9,338. Insiders own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 90.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 68.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 166,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,645. Rosehill Resources has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

