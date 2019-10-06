Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report sales of $176.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.32 million to $179.96 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $78.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $603.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.35 million to $619.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $758.16 million, with estimates ranging from $631.60 million to $803.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.95.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. 3,027,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,780. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -195.38 and a beta of 0.85. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $3,174,900. 12.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,514,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,742,000 after purchasing an additional 930,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,149,000 after purchasing an additional 544,989 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.