Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.51. 1,007,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,681. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $615,923.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,511 shares in the company, valued at $33,497,291.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,400 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,335.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock worth $3,238,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Citrix Systems by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 294 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Citrix Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 334 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

