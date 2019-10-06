Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,215 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 11,109 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $2,798,246.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,464,776.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,704 shares of company stock worth $32,713,354. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 53.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,090,000 after buying an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.29. The company had a trading volume of 230,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,885. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $265.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

