Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.32). Timkensteel posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,466.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.67 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of TMST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. 310,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,823. Timkensteel has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $267.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

In other Timkensteel news, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,697.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 182,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,678.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $372,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 127.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 230.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timkensteel in the second quarter worth $135,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 57.1% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Timkensteel by 12.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,967 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

