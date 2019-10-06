Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $796.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to post $796.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $764.70 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $703.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.16. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $322.91.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $459,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,961.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $603,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,111.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,198 shares of company stock worth $1,335,030. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,220,000 after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

