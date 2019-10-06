Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) to Post -$1.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) to announce ($1.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.11). Signet Jewelers posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NYSE SIG traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $849.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,016.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 243,959 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 65.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,119,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 444,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,447 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 89.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 741,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 349,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

