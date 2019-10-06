Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) to announce $190.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.70 million. Pivotal Software reported sales of $168.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full-year sales of $763.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $774.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $897.09 million, with estimates ranging from $878.00 million to $914.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pivotal Software.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 million. Pivotal Software had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PVTL shares. Bank of America downgraded Pivotal Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair downgraded Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pivotal Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

NYSE PVTL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Scott Yara sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,134.52. Also, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,937.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $676,245. Insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pivotal Software by 195.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Software in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pivotal Software by 87.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 80,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,599,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,048,000 after buying an additional 300,306 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 29.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 99,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

