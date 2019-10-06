Zacks: Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.88. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,553,000 after buying an additional 1,686,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $89,502,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,572,000 after buying an additional 711,514 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 862,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,713,000 after buying an additional 646,678 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,310,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,117,000 after buying an additional 589,977 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. 1,007,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

