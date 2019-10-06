Zacks: Analysts Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) will report ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of DFFN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.79. 17,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,046. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $933,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

