Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $7.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.86.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 571,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,463,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 559,370 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,335. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

