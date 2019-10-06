Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post $1.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

NTRS traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $89.03. 925,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,562. Northern Trust has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $107.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 31,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $3,142,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $9,682,259. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Northern Trust by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

