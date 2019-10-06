Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to Post $0.47 EPS

Brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.76 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

GSBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. 94,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,429. The company has a market cap of $776.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 317,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 98.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $3,433,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.1% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 154,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 86.0% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 142,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 66,135 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

