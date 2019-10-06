Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.11 Million

Analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce sales of $26.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.04 million to $26.17 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $102.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.63 million to $103.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $132.36 million, with estimates ranging from $131.57 million to $133.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $25.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. 86,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.85. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,354,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.