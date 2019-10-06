Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eni SpA (NYSE:E) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eni SpA (NYSE:E) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ENI.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $21.16 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 4.59%.

E has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, September 16th. Santander upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ENI by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 188,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 368,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,707. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ENI has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.9545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENI (E)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.