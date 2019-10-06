Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Davita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. Davita also posted sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full year sales of $11.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.31.

Davita stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 951,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,499. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. Davita has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Davita by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64,415 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Davita by 40.6% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Davita by 56.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,725 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Davita by 5.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,550,000 after acquiring an additional 151,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Davita by 33.3% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

