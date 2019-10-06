Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

YTEN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 52,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,320.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.61%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

