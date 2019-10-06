YGGDRASH Market Cap Hits $2.44 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $75,599.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00191620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.01027610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

