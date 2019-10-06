Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

NYSE:AUY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,826,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,180,746. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 249,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $104,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 1,678.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 222,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 209,822 shares in the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

