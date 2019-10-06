XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. XCel Brands has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 125.0% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 90,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of XCel Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

