XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. XCel Brands has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that XCel Brands will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About XCel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.
Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.