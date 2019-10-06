Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.69.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $2,932,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,862,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

