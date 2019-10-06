Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WYND. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.63.

NYSE WYND traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. 911,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,638. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $92,724.80. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $227,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,007 shares of company stock valued at $667,440 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

